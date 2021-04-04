Kamal Haasan Declares 'Will Quit Acting If It Impedes My Politics' Days Ahead Of TN Polls

In a major declaration, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that he will 'stop acting if it impedes his political career', while addressing a press conference in Coimbatore on Sunday. The Makkal Needhi Maiam president, who is contesting polls from Coimbatore South, has said that he would complete the films he had committed to and then quit if needed. Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 6 and its results will be declared on May 2.

Kamal vows to quit acting if needed

Adressing a press conference flanked by fellow actors - Radhika Sarathkumar and Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan said, "Those criticising me for being an actor, I want to say that MGR continued to act in films even after he became an MLA. He did this because he wanted to earn money for politics, as do I. If my acting career impedes in my political journey, I will quit acting". He added, "Let us see who will disappear, which has to be decided by the people." MNM has allied with AAP in the upcoming polls. READ | MNM has set trend with initiative to recall mlas if they fail to deliver; Kamal Haasan

Claiming that he had received some threats from various quarters, about which he refused to elaborate, the

actor-politician said that being an honest party, he has submitted the real expenses incurred during the campaign, which was lauded by a few elections officials. "It will be wrong to allege such things without proof," said Haasan. He also added that he hoped to find a home in Coimbatore soon and wished to change his address to his constituency.

Kamal Hasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam

The Vishwaroopam star had launched his party in a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018, saying that MNM will fill the vacuum in Tamil politics. He also launched his party flag which shows six interlocked hands that symbolized co-operation between the Southern states of India. In the Lok Sabha elections, the party contested 36 seats but did not win any and also failed to open its account in the Tamil Nadu by-polls. While Kamal Haasan had been open to allying with Rajinikanth, it was dropped after Rajinikanth dropped his political entry. MNM has aggressively campaigned with the Superstar taking the poll plunge in Coimbatore South.

Tamil Nadu polls

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With Sasikala's 'retirement' from politics, AIADMK remains wary of her nephew who has vowed to 'revive Amma's golden rule'. In a bid to woo voters, CM EPS has announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.