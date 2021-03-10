Kamal Haasan Defends Targeting DMK's Stalin, Vows To Target Anyone Who Is 'public Enemy'

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) permanent president Kamal Haasan vowed to target anyone who was the 'enemy of the people' and defended himself against allegations of selectively targeting certain leaders in poll-bound Tamil Nadu. Kamal Haasan, who had recently gone after MK Stalin for allegedly copying MNM's manifesto, claimed that he would attack anyone who was decided 'public enemy'. Responding to a question on targeting MK Stalin selectively in the recent past, Kamal Haasan said that he would criticize people who were public enemies and that he would not discriminate among them. Further, the MNM president said that such a 'public enemy' will be attacked and will 'face the music' from his party.

MNM to contest in 154 seats; AISMK, IJK get 40 each

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) finalized its seat-sharing pact with allies All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Janayaga Katchi (IJK) on Monday. Touted as the third front against the Dravidian parties in the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, MNM allotted 40 seats each to Sarath Kumar's AISMK and Paarivendhar's IJK while allotting itself 154 seats. Elections are scheduled to be held in a single-phase in Tamil Nadu, with polling of votes on April 6 followed by the counting of votes on May 2. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kamal Haasan's MNM received only around 4% of the overall votes, but it managed to capture 10% of all urban pockets, thereby explaining the party's city-town focus in the second leg of campaigning for Assembly elections.

MNM's 7-point agenda

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), on March 3, revealed its seven-point agenda for the welfare of women ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. From ‘monetising household work’ to ensuring ‘50% women in uniform, MNM catalogued its agendas for women in the state. MNM proposed “every uniformed sector in state services should have 50% women representation” and laid forth the ideas to protect the women in distress. It said hostels in every district should have a free emergency overnight stray for women in distress and “establish a follow-up system” on the complaints registered with 181 women’s helpline.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The TN elections will be held on April 6 and the result will be declared on May 2. The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.