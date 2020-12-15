Kamal Haasan Hints At Tie-up With Rajinikanth For 2021 TN Polls, Says 'ready To Shed Ego'

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday hinted at a possible tie-up with filmstar Rajinikanth for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls due in April-May 2021. Speaking to the media, the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief said that both of them will be ready to keep their ego aside and cooperate with each other if their ideology is similar. Moreover, Haasan indicated that an alliance could be in the offing if it benefits the people. While he founded the MNM in 2018, Haasan's party failed to make an impact in both the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well as the by-elections. The renowned actor has made it clear that he will contest the upcoming Assembly election.

MNM president Kamal Haasan remarked, "We are just a phone call away. If our ideology is similar and if that would benefit the people, we are ready to throw away our ego and ready to co-operate with each other."

Read: 'BJP & Rajinikanth To Work Together' Predicts Gurumurthy; Hints At New Turn In TN Politics

Rajinikanth confirms launch of his party

On December 3, Rajinikanth announced on Twitter that he would make the formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. He wrote, "In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu". Earlier this week, he interacted with the senior office-bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram to decide on his entry into electoral politics.

Speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth stressed that he would not go back on his promise to form a party and contest the 2021 Assembly polls in TN. While conceding that his political plunge was delayed due to health reasons, he stated that political change was a necessity at this juncture. The calls for him to formally join politics commenced since his famous comment- "If Jayalalithaa is voted back, even God cannot save Tamil Nadu" reportedly resulted in a massive loss for AIADMK in 1996.

Read: Rajinikanth Shares Update On 'Annaatthe' Amid Massive Political Entry Announcement

Rajinikanth told the media, "This corona is a big problem. When I was bedridden, I got my life back because of your prayers. Now I don't mind even if I die. Political change is very certain. Everything needs to be changed. If not now, then never. You, the people, will have to decide. I'm coming. My victory is the people's win and my defeat is that of the public. I appeal to all of you to stand by me to bring these changes."

Read: Karti Chidambaram Predicts Alliance Between Rajinikanth, OPS & BJP: 'plan To Split AIADMK'