Kamal Haasan Hits Back At BJP, Says 'no Outsider In Politics, An Indian Is An Indian'

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday retaliated to his opponent from the Coimbatore South constituency from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vanathi Srinivasan's 'outsider' comment and affirmed that it is 'faulty' to call someone an outsider in the context of Indian Politics.

"DMK, AIADMK not support-worthy"

He also took the opportunity to talk about the likely scenario of a hung legislature in the upcoming elections. While motivating people to come and vote, he said, "Both All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam are not support-worthy. People should make a decisive move towards better politics which means not leaving the Assembly hung.

"Empty promise by Stalin"

Expressing his views on DMK chief MK Stalin's promise of doing away with National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), he said, "State Eligibility cum Entrance Test (SEET) is an alternative plan, instead of saying we will ban something that has been promulgated by the Central government, which is not possible. It is an empty promise by Stalin."

"Corrupt minister should be jailed"

Talking about corruption charges levelled against AIADMK, he opined, that corrupt ministers should be sent to jail. "The police have to be more active to do that. Raids should be done for punitive reasons rather than for political reasons."

Tamil Nadu will hold polls in a single phase in 38 districts on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. Of the 234 seats, MNM has fielded its candidates for 154 seats, the remaining seats will be equally divided among its two alliance partners- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi led by actor R. Sarathkumar and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi led by TR Paarivendhar.

(Inputs from ANI)