Kamal Haasan Hits Out At Stalin's 'copied' Vision Document; Calls DMK Corrupt Conglomerate

Shortly after DMK president MK Stalin unveiled his 'vision document' and electoral promises for Tamil Nadu, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan accused the Opposition leader of copying MNM’s ideas.

Earlier this month, Haasan's party had announced providing an allowance for homemakers in the state. He had also promised 50 lakh jobs for the youth of Tamil Nadu four days before, similar to the poll promises listed by Stalin on Sunday.

Haasan attacked the Dravidian parties, calling them a ‘corrupt conglomerate’ and urged people to vote for MNM to ‘save the state’. He also criticised Congress for joining hands with ‘looters like the DMK’.

Stalin's 7 poll promises

DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday released his 'vision document' for the next 10 years at a public meeting in Tiruchirappalli. He vowed to expand the state's economy above 35 lakh crore with the implementation of the 10-year plan. The DMK chief claimed that the plan will create 10 lakh new jobs each year, cut the unemployment percentage in half and increase per capita income to Rs 4 lakh per year.

He also promised a monthly instalment of Rs 1,000 to each homemaker in Tamil Nadu if voted to power. He asserted that each rural home will have running tap water and broadband connectivity in all villages in Tiruchirappalli. Stalin's vision document also promised to triple the state’s expenditure on education and health, abolishing the practice of manual scavenging and doubling scholarship amounts for students from the SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Kamal Haasan's 7-point Agenda

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), on March 3, revealed its seven-point agenda for the welfare of women ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. From ‘monetising household work’ to ensuring ‘50% women in uniform, MNM catalogued its agendas for women in the state.

MNM proposed “every uniformed sector in state services should have 50% women representation” and laid forth the ideas to protect the women in distress. It said hostels in every district should have a free emergency overnight stray for women in distress and “establish a follow-up system” on the complaints registered with 181 women’s helpline.

Tamil Nadu will hold polls in a single phase on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes for all these polls will take place on May 2.

