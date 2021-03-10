Kamal Haasan Joins Hand With SDPI Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls; Allots 18 Seats To It

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) joined hands with radical outfit Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) with the two parties arriving at a seat-sharing pact. Haasan has decided to give 18 seats to the SDPI. As per sources, the outfit had earlier demanded at least 25 seats in the alliance after which it settled for 18.

His alliance with SDPI comes at a time when several states such as Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are calling for a ban on the outfit. The SDPI has also been mentioned by the NIA in its chargesheet in connection with the Bengaluru violence that was witnessed last year and has also been accused of attempting to create 'communal disharmony' across the country. At least 47 of its workers have been named as 'rioters' in the NIA chargesheet.

MNM finalizes seat-sharing pact with AISMK & IJK

It is important to mention that MNM had earlier this week finalized its seat-sharing pact with allies-- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Janayaga Katchi (IJK). The party allotted 40 seats each to Sarath Kumar's AISMK and Paarivendhar's IJK hoping to form a third front in the state. Notably, former AIADMK ally AISMK exited the NDA alliance ahead of the polls after the ruling party did not approach them regarding seat-sharing talks after which it joined hands with Paarivendhar's IJK.

The Vishwaroopam star had launched his party in a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018 and had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where he failed to open his party's account. This was followed by his abysmal performance in the Tamil Nadu by-polls, where he lost all 36 seats that he contested. Fearing a repeat of his Lok Sabha performance, Kamal Haasan offered to 'shed his ego' and enter into an alliance with Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth. However, his plans were put on hold with Rajinikanth's dramatic exit from politics. He is also reportedly in talks with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but there has been no word on it so far.

Elections are scheduled to be held in a single-phase in Tamil Nadu, with polling of votes on April 6 followed by the counting of votes on May 2.