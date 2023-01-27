Kamal Haasan-led MNM's Website Compromised; Hackers Post On 'party's Merger With Congress'

The website of actor-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) was hacked on Friday, January 27, and a post regarding the party merging with Indian National Congress (INC) was shared.

The website is presently under maintenance. "After various rounds of discussions and deliberations with Makkal Needhi Maiam, it has been decided that not just Shri Haasan, but all of us are with Rahul Gandhi in his attempts to save India, the South Asian Union of States. We have taken a crucial decision, a day after we celebrated our Republic Day," the post shared by the hacker claimed.

"The general public and media are hereby informed that Makkal Needhi Maiam has decided to merge itself with Indian National Congress," the post which has been taken down stated.

மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் கட்சியின் அதிகாரப்பூர்வ வலைதளம் விஷமிகளால் ஹேக் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. ஜனநாயக சக்திகளை ஒடுக்கியே பழக்கப்பட்ட ஈனர்களின் இழிசெயல்களுக்கு அஞ்சாமல் தக்க பதிலடி கொடுப்போம். — Makkal Needhi Maiam | மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் (@maiamofficial) January 27, 2023

Furthermore, the post claimed that the formal merger will take place on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30 in Delhi at Raj Ghat in the presence of Haasan and Rahul Gandhi.

MNM has stated that its website was hacked. A post put out via the party's Twitter account stated that ''The official website of Makkal Needhi Maiam was hacked. We will not be afraid of the misdeeds of those who are used to oppressing the democratic forces.''

Kamal Haasan had earlier joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi last month.

MNM will support Congress in Erode East bypoll in TN: Kamal Haasan

On January 25, MNM extended unconditional support to Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan for the February 27 Erode East by-poll. Elangovan, a senior Congress leader and former union minister, is the candidate of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). The by-poll was required due to the death of a sitting local legislator and his son Thirumahan Everaa.

"Myself and my partymen will extend whatever assistance is required for Elangovan's win and ensure a big victory margin for the Congress leader," Haasan added.