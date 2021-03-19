Kamal Haasan Releases MNM Manifesto; Assures Income For Homemakers, Employment And More

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan released his party’s election manifesto ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election on Friday. Addressing a press conference at Coimbatore, the actor-politician unveiled the MNM manifesto that focuses on women’s issues, employment opportunities for the youth, and the development of sports.

Haasan, in his party manifesto, announced initiatives like skill development, through which women could earn as much as Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month. "That is what we call payment to housewives and not doles," he said. The MNM chief was the first to promise 'payment' to homemakers in December last year.

Following the suit, other major parties of Tamil Nadu, including the ruling AIADMK and Opposition DMK also promised Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 assistance to women family heads in their manifestos.

MNM poll manifesto

Outlining his party's manifesto, Haasan said facilitation will be made for homemakers to get suitable opportunities to earn an income. Such initiatives would not burden the government financially and also allow women to get fair remuneration, and commensurate with their skill and work, he added.

Speaking about the economy, Haasan said government departments like the state-run transport entities, electricity generation and distribution corporations, had been facing losses. By making the employees ''shareholders'', the government enterprises could ear profit, he noted. Some other promises that featured in the manifesto include self-sufficient villages in all the 234 constituencies and support to MSMEs.

Earlier, the Dravidian party in its poll manifesto committed to providing LPG subsidies, education loans, and reservation in the private sector, among other things. The ruling AIADMK, on the other hand, assured assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women heads of the family and six cooking gas cylinders free of cost to families in a year.

Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam will contest from 154 segments out of the 234 constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. Elections for 234 Assembly seats of Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single-phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.

(Image credits: PTI)