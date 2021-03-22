Kamal Haasan Rules Out 'outsider' Logic In Polls, Says 'my Father' Gandhi Wasn't Gujarati

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) permanent president Kamal Haasan on Sunday ruled out the concept of 'outsider' in politics and claimed that an 'Indian would be an Indian'. Kamal Haasan's claim comes after BJP's Coimbatore South candidate Vanathi Srinivasan had remarked that the actor was the guest of the city. Opining on the BJP's leaders statement, Kamal Haasan claimed that Mahatma Gandhi was his father and not a Gujarati while noting that there no logic behind the 'outsider' concept in electoral politics. Interestingly, Kamal Haasan has taken several digs at PM Modi in the recent past over the latter's use of Tamil language during his speeches, labelling the actions of the senior BJP leader as a poll gimmick.

Earlier in February, Kamal Haasan had questioned the sudden increase in PM Modi's affection for the Tamil language after the announcement of poll dates. Kamal Haasan took a jibe at PM Modi for hailing Tamil and claimed that people of the state would not be fooled by such tricks. Addressing a rally then, Kamal Haasan had said that the people of Tamil Nadu were not for sale, and added that the people would only mark outsiders who speak two lines of Tamil or would invoke Thiruvalluvar and that they wouldn't vote for them. It is pertinent to note that PM Modi has invoked famous Tamil poets such as Thiruvalluvar, Avvayar, Subramanyam Bharti, and others in multiple speeches in the past. Recently, PM Modi also revealed that he had 'regret of sorts' on missing out on learning the Tamil language during his years as Gujarat CM and India's PM. Further, PM Modi hailed Tamil literature as beautiful.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.