Kamal Haasan Says MNM Will 'consider Joining' As Buzz Around Opposition Alliance Continues

As the buzz around the coming together of the Opposition parties continues, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Tuesday, asserted that it could join the parties to challenge the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Speaking to the media, party supremo Kamal Haasan said, 'Going by the situation and invitation, the party may consider joining it".

Opposition alliance for 2024?

There has been a buzz over the formation of the third front for a while now, with leaders of the Opposition parties meeting every now and then. Last month, a Rashtra Manch meeting was held at NCP leader Sharad Pawar's residence that saw in attendance a large group of anti-Modi politicians. After the meeting, the leaders said that the meeting was not for the formation of a 'third front', but for an 'alternative vision'.

A month thereafter Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has made a strong pitch for uniting Opposition parties, made a visit to the national capital. During her 5-day visit, she met some prominent leaders of the Opposition- starting from Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi to Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal. She also met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and leader of DMK Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and after the meetings, made it clear that she was indeed uniting the opposition. "Parties with the same ideology should work together," she had said while keeping mum on the topic of leadership, probably because she does not want to miff the bagpiper of the Opposition since ages-the Congress. Dodging the question recently, she said," I am not a political astrologer, depends on the situation. I have no problem if someone else leads."

While TMC dodged the question, AAP- another key player in the impending Opposition alliance has made it clear that it does not want Congress to lead. In a conversation with Republic Media Network, party spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, "It is much easier for PM Modi to defeat Rahul Gandhi than it is to defeat Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi or Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal." Having said that, he pressed for the need for a more robust organization and a more credible face to challenge Prime Minister Modi. " I hope a new organization and new leaders come up and challenge the BJP," he said.

Although the entire Opposition still has more than 2.5 years for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it is pertinent to see how the Congress - a dormant Opposition party with a national presence and other Opposition parties having no national footprint but regional dominance will come together with a common agenda and one leader to defeat PM Modi-led BJP.