Kamal Haasan Says 'My Rajini's Health Most Important' After His Peer Makes Political Exit

Reacting to superstar Rajinikanth's dramatic 'political' withdrawal from Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday, said that though he was disappointed with Rajinikanth's decision, the latter's health was of utmost importance. Stating that he will meet the 70-year-old Rajinikanth after completing his Chennai leg of his poll campaign, the 'Vishwaroopam' star said that he will inform his fans about Rajini after their meeting. Tamil Nadu polls will be held in April-May 2021.

Rajinikanth makes dramatic pullback; won't launch political party, won't contest elections

Kamal on Rajini's political exit

"Before anyone asks me about Rajinikanth, I will meet him after I finish my campaign in Chennai. My feeling is similar to his fans. Inspite of feeling a little disappointed, his health is of utmost importance to me. My Rajinimust be healthy, wherever he may live. I will inform you about him, after I meet him," said Kamal Haasan.

Rajinikanth's political exit

Earlier in the day, superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter to announce that he will not be starting his political party, in light of his recent health condition. Two days after being discharged from the hospital - where he was treated for blood pressure fluctuation - the actor said that he will 'do whatever I can for the public. But I apologise, I cannot start a party'. Rajinikanth was admitted to Hyderbad's Apollo Hospital on Friday after severe blood pressure fluctuation and has been advised a week's bedrest by doctors.

In his three-page letter, the Superstar wrote, "I know that I might upset a lot of my fans, party members and well-wishers with this decision but I don’t want to ruin the lives of thousands and lakhs by picking up something I cannot fulfill. Despite the vaccine promise, it is still not the right time to be out in public and put many lives in danger. I want to thank Murthy for quitting a famous national party to join my cause. He is a pillar of great support and strength.” He was scheduled to announce his party's name on December 31 after naming Arjunamurthy as his soon-to-be-launched party's chief coordinator, while Tamilaruvi Maniyan was made supervisor of the party's formation.

The Superstar alliance

Kamal Haasan had been open to allying with Rajinikanth announcing that "If there is an alliance with Rajinikanth we will talk and decide who will be the chief ministerial candidate". Meanwhile, Kamal himself is on his second leg of poll campaign - touring Chennai's Porur, Kanchipuram and Villupuram. MNM has ruled out alliances with AIADMK and DMK and rolled out a 7-point governance plan - which includes schemes like 'Green Channel Government', 'Online Homes', 'Providing Urban Opportunities in Rural Areas' (PUORA), 'Women enrichment' among others. Kamal has also irked AIADMK by anointing himself as MGR's heir, saying he will fulfill MGR's dream of making Madurai - 'Tamil Nadu's second capital'. In Lok Sabha elections, MNM which was launched in February 2018, contested 36 seats but did not win any and also failed to open its account in the Tamil Nadu bypolls.

