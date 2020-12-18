Kamal Haasan Slams AIADMK Over Corruption Charges; Jibes 'who Is Bigg Boss Of Contractors'

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) chief Kamal Haasan on Friday took a sarcastic dig at the ruling AIADMK government over the alleged corruption charges levelled against them asking AIADMK who the 'big boss of contractors' was. Kamal Haasan's tweet comes as a play on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy (EPS)'s allegations where he claimed that Haasan, who hosts 'Big Boss Tamil', was 'spoiling families through the show'.

"He has just joined politics after retirement. What does he know? The person who is running Big Boss, if he joins politics, how will it be? No family watching it at home will be good. Can such a person appropriate Thalaivar (MGR)'s values? What is there in Big Boss?" said EPS at a public meeting.

Taking about the recent raids that were conducted against a Tamil Nadu-based group that undertakes state government contracts, Haasan tweeted, "It may be recalled that the Income Tax Department seized Rs 170 crore from the highway contractor's house. Who is the Big Boss of Contractors?"

Tamil Nadu elections

The war of words between the two comes in the run-up to the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections. The political parties of the state received a massive jolt after Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth announced his political plunge, confirming the launch of his political party by January 2021.

Thereafter, MKM Chief Kamal Haasan offered to 'shed his ego' and enter into an alliance with Rajini, suggesting the formation of a third front in the state. Both Kamal and Rajini have stated that there are open to alliance with each other.

At present, the AIADMK is in an alliance with the BJP in the state amid reports of their relationship being 'strained' owing to BJP's Vel Yatra. Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu.

