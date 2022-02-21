Kamal Haasan Slams Shivamogga Murder; 'We Started It With One Murder On January 30, 1948'

Reacting to the murder of Bajrang Dal worker in Karnataka's Shivamogga, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan remarked that he is no more interested in such politics which started in year 1948 and is still going on. Referring to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948, the actor-turned-politician while speaking to the media on Monday said, "I am dead against this kind of politics. We started it with one murder on January 30, 1948. It's continuing."

Among other reactions from political leaders and ministers, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, while speaking to reporters, blamed the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party for the incident, saying that he knew that this kind of development will take place when the hijab row started.

"We saw the death of a boy. This is the achievement of Congress and BJP. They destabilised the peace of this state and they wanted this kind of incident", HD Kumaraswamy said.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while speaking to the media, said that a few leads have been gathered in the incident during the investigation which started last night.

Bajrang Dal worker hacked to death in Shivamogga

Earlier on Sunday, a Bajrang Dal worker named Harsha was brutally murdered in Karnataka's Shivamogga area by a group of unknown assailants late at night. Following the attack, he was immediately taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival after which many Bajrang Dal workers gathered outside the hospital and started protesting.

In this regard, several activists have started holding agitations across Shivamogga and several miscreants also burned vehicles in Shivamogga while firefighting operations were carried out for bringing the situation under control. Following this, Section 144 has been imposed in the district and a rapid action force has been deployed to prevent any other incidents. Meanwhile, a special team has been formed to investigate the murder.

Notably, the Karnataka Police is currently interrogating three suspects while Congress President DK Shivakumar has denied any connection to the case and dismissed the speculations of the murder being connected to the hijab row.

Image: PTI/Republic World