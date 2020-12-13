Kamal Haasan Sounds Poll Bugle; Vows To Make Madurai 'Tamil Nadu's Second Capital'

Sounding the poll bugle for the upcoming Tamil Nadu state assembly polls, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), on Sunday, proclaimed that his party will fulfill AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran's dream to establish Madurai as the second capital of Tamil Nadu. Speaking to Republic TV, Kamal Haasan urged voters to not forfeit their right to vote. With his campaign titled 'Let's Renovate Tamil Nadu', Kamal Haasan's first phase of the election campaign will see him visit districts in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Nellai, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari from December 13-16.

Kamal: 'Will make Madurai second capital of Tamil Nadu'

On being asked about his poll preparation, he said, " I have already prepared myself and my party. Now I am now here trying to prepare my people. Voting the right way for anti-corruption. Do not forget to vote. By staying way, you're forfeiting the right to vote, the right to choose. I request people to come out this time and vote," said the actor-turned-politician.

It was the dream of Purachithalaivar MGR to establish Madurai as the second capital of Tamil Nadu. We will take forward this dream: Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam pic.twitter.com/22Ph2kwuV6 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

Alagiri's indecision

Kamal Haasan's 'Madurai' idea will hit a roadblock as DMK supremo MK Stalin's estranged brother Alagiri is a heavyweight in the temple town. Alagiri, whose close aides have joined the BJP, is yet to reveal his political future. While he has hinted at floating his own party, there are speculations that he may forge an alliance with BJP to present strong opposition to DMK.

Kamal Hasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam

The Vishwaroopam star had launched his party in a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018, saying that MNM will fill the vacuum in Tamil politics. He also launched his party flag which shows six interlocked hands which symbolised co-operation between the Southern states of India. In Lok Sabha elections, the party contested 36 seats but did not win any and also failed to open its account in the Tamil Nadu bypolls.

While both Kamal and Rajini have been open to alliance with each other, the dravidian parties are also vying to ally with the susperstars. Though Kamal has actively campaigned for polls, Rajini has said that he will reveal his party's name on December 31, naming his office bearers to his fans, promising to practice 'spiritual politics'.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Tamil Nadu polls will be held in April-May 2021.

