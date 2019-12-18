Kamal Haasan Stopped From Protesting At Madras University, Remarks 'India Not A Gulistan'

In a bid to support the protesting college students at Madras University, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, who came to the campus on Wednesday, was blocked by police from entering. He claimed that he had come to voice his opposition in the capacity of defender of students. Condemning the Tamil Nadu government for keeping students allegedly locked in campus, he said he had come to ensure food supply is provided to the 700 students on campus.

Kamal Haasan attempts to join Madras University protests

"I am not allowed inside. he students may call themselves engineers, doctors, etc when they graduate, but I will call myself a student till I die. I have come here in that capacity, as a defender and will keep voicing. You cannot silence it, all over India voices are rising," he said to reporters outside the locked gates at Madras University. He added, "700 students are locked in. It is sad that the government which opened free food centres, can't provide food supply to them."

Slams AIADMK's support to CAA

Slamming the Centre, he claimed that BJP was making India a dictatorship based. He further added that India must wake up and see the garbage the BJP has made the country while quoting 'Saare jahan se accha'. Claiming that the foundation for dictatorship had been laid years ago, he slammed the AIADMK's support to the amended Citizenship Act stating that they were 'listening to their masters'.

"Fearing the march towards dictatorship I had released Hey Ram 19 years ago. Hence I am talking against this as the foundation for this (disctatorship) has been laid many years ago. Now it is growing. India must wake up. Hence, I have come here. This is a draconian control by them. The man who came here to India said Saare jahaan se achha, Hindustan Hamara. Bit this is not a Gulistan anymore. It has become a garbage dump because of their ideologies," he said adding, "They (AIADMK) are not supporting the bill, they are obeying their masters." On asked if he would join the all-opposition parties' protest, he said "I am will definitely join the protests on Dec 23 if my doctors allow it."

Anti-CAA protests in Chennai

Earlier on Tuesday, amid the third day of protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Madras university, police personnel had entered the campus stopping several students who reached the Marina campus to join the protests, according to PTI. Two students Karthikeyan and Subbaiah, who were taken into custody last evening were released around midnight after several political parties, including the opposition DMK, threatened to join the agitation if they were not released. Currently, around 60 students are staging a protest at the main gate of the University's Chepauk campus raising slogans against the BJP, RSS and its student body, the ABVP. The varsity has declared holidays till January 2.

