Kamal Haasan To Contest Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections; 'No Break From Politics Or MNM'

South superstar Kamal Haasan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Vikram, also continues to spearhead his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) towards future contests. Even as the veteran actor returned to the big screen this week after a four-year-long hiatus, he said, "there is no break from MNM."

Not only will his party continue to fight elections, but Kamal Haasan will himself contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the 68-year-old said today, June 9.

"Yes, I will contest in the next election," Haasan told reporters of his political journey. "There is no break with MNM party side. It will continue on its side," Haasan replied when asked if the success of 'Vikram' meant a break from politics.

Haasan, a stalwart in the Indian film industry, floated Makkal Needhi Maiam in February 2018. Early this year, the party celebrated the beginning of its fifth year, with Haasan hoisting the flag at the party headquarters in Chennai.

The veteran actor had launched his own political front after sensing a void in Tamil Nadu politics, following the demise of dominant figures J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. He also launched the MNM flag - showing six interlocked hands that symbolise cooperation between the Southern states of India.

MNM's dull poll performance

Haasan's four-year-old party has so far contested the 2019 Lok Sabha, 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly, and 2022 rural body polls but failed to make an impact.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party secured 3.7% of the votes, which was further reduced to 2.6% in the 2021 state assembly elections. MNM had aggressively campaigned for the 2021 elections as the superstar took the poll plunge from Coimbatore South but lost to BJP Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan by a narrow margin.

Following the rout in the 2021 elections and after the exit of several party office-bearers, Haasan had said that he would be in politics till the time he was alive and that his party would soon witness a transformation.

In February this year, when MNM drew a blank in the urban local body polls in Tamil Nadu, the optimistic actor claimed that the defeat was only a micro failure.

Image: PTI