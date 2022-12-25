Kamal Haasan Triggers Language Debate, Says 'imposing Hindi On Others Is Ignorant'

Actor Kamal Haasan once again triggered the language debate saying it is ignorant to impose Hindi on others. Haasan, who formed his own political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in Tamil Nadu in 2018, said Sunday what is imposed will also be opposed.

The 68-year-old actor tweeted: "Mother tongue is our birthright. Learning and using other languages is done by personal choice. This has been the right of South India for 75 years. Northeast will reflect the same. To develop Hindi and impose it on others is ignorant. What is imposed will be opposed."

தாய்மொழி எமது பிறப்புரிமை.பிறமொழிகளைப் பயில்வதும் பயன்படுத்துவதும் தனிப்பட்ட விருப்பத்தின் பேரில்தான் நிகழும்.75 ஆண்டுகளாக இதுதான் தென்னிந்தியாவின் உரிமைக்குரல்.வடகிழக்கும் இதையே பிரதிபலிக்கும்.ஹிந்தியை வளர்க்க, அதை பிறர் மேல் திணிப்பது அறிவீனம்.திணிக்கப்படுபவை எதிர்க்கப்படும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 25, 2022

The actor-turned-politician also shared a video of Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas where he objects to the use of Hindi as medium of instruction in central universities.

"Could Sundar Pichai have been at the helm of Google if IIT had to take the exam in Hindi?" Brittas had asked.

Retweeting the MP's post, Haasan said, "Kerala reflects the same and it is a saying for half of India. Warning, Pongal is coming. Oh! Sorry 'Jagte Raho' for your understanding."

The actor's remark comes a day after he joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi. Last week, Rahul stoked controversy and said 'Hindi will not work if you want to speak with Americans'.

"BJP leaders don't want English to be taught in schools. But children of all their leaders go to English medium schools. Actually, they don't want children of poor farmers and labourers to learn English, dream big and get out of fields," Rahul Gandhi said in Alwar.