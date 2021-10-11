Kamal Haasan Urges TN Govt To Obtain More Coal To Avoid Repeat Of 2006-2011 Power Cuts

The founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan has asked the Tamil Nadu state government to obtain sufficient coal from the Centre for power generation in thermal power stations in order to avoid a repeat of the power outages during the years 2006 to 2011. He stated in a statement that coal is necessary for the thermal power stations to operate consistently.

Kamal Haasan went on to say that Tamil Nadu has a 4,320 MW capacity of thermal power stations which require a minimum coal amount of inventory of 14 days. He further added that however, the current stock will last only four days in the thermal power stations of North Chennai, Mettur, and Tuticorin. Kamal even stated that all parts of the population, which include industrialists, are concerned about power cuts due to the low coal storage.

The actor also said after remembering the extended hours of power outages during the former DMK administration in the period of 2006 to 2011 that all parts of the population were badly hit, notably industries, farmers, as well as hospitals. He added that Businesses in the region of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Sivakasi, and Karur incurred significant losses, and some of them even relocated to other states. He urged that a scenario that happened during that time should never happen again. Citing Kamal Haasan, DT Next reported, "Tamil Nadu government should get adequate coal stock from the Centre.”

Union Minister of Coal and Mines assures India has sufficient coal supply

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi said on October 10, Sunday that there is no threat or possibility of power outages. He stated that India has a sufficient supply of 43 million tonnes of coal with Coal India Ltd to meet the country's need for 24 days. The current coal scarcity correlates with India's economy's rapid recovery, which has resulted in an increase in electricity consumption. In the last two months, there has been an increase in electricity use. While, worldwide coal prices have risen by 40%, and India's imports have decreased.

Power facilities that formerly relied on imported coal are now increasingly reliant on Indian coal as the coal imports have lessened, putting further pressure on the domestic market. Furthermore, in September, severe rains in coal-mining areas added to the domestic coal market's stress. Stating the situation, the minister asked everyone to avoid scaremongering. He added that with the monsoon receding, coal shipments are expected to increase in the coming days, boosting coal inventories.

(Image: PTI/ ANI)