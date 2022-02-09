Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan, on Wednesday said that the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka is provoking unrest. Commenting on the controversial row, Haasan said that the issue is creating a "communal divide among innocent students". Furthermore, the founder of the centrist party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a regional political party in Tamil Nadu, said that the issue should not be allowed to cross the border into his state.

MNM leader Kamal Haasan on Wednesday slammed the Hijab row in Karnataka and said that the issue was creating a divide where a ‘wall of religious poison’ was being erected among the students. Taking to his Twitter handle, Haasan wrote, "What is happening in Karnataka is provoking unrest. It is creating a communal divide among innocent students.”

Furthermore, he noted that the state of Tamil Nadu "must be more careful in times like these." He said, "What is happening in the neighbouring state of Karnataka should not happen in Tamil Nadu. The progressive forces in the state must be more careful in times like these." The actor turned politician’s comments came a day after the Hijab row escalated as protests turned into lathi charge and fight in many parts of the state.

கர்நாடகாவில் நடப்பது கலக்கத்தைத் தூண்டுகிறது. கள்ளமில்லா மாணவர்கள் மத்தியில் மதவாத விஷச் சுவர் எழுப்பப்படுகிறது. ஒற்றைச் சுவர் தாண்டியிருக்கும் பக்கத்து மாநிலத்தில் நடப்பது தமிழ்நாட்டுக்கும் வந்துவிடக் கூடாது. முற்போக்கு சக்திகள் மேலும் கவனமாக இருக்க வேண்டிய காலம் இது. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 9, 2022

Hijab controversy in Karnataka

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few days, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 5, the Karnataka government issued an order prohibiting clothes that disturb equality, integrity and public law and order in colleges where a uniform is not mandated. Speaking to the media on Monday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra made it clear that anyone wearing either a shawl or hijab won't be allowed into college premises. Even as the Karnataka HC is hearing the case, the CM on Tuesday urged the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people to maintain peace and harmony besides ordering the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next 3 days.

Image: PTI