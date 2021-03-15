Kamal Haasan's Car 'attacked' During Campaign In TN's Kancheepuram, Claims MNM Leader

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Sunday claimed that party chief Kamal Haasan's car had been attacked by a young man when the actor-politician was proceeding towards a hotel in Kancheepuram. Haasan was returning to his hotel after campaigning in the city, when the person, reportedly drunk, tried to block his vehicle and banged the windowpane of his car. The MNM chief was not injured in the incident, though his vehicle's windscreen was damaged.

MNM leader and retired IPS officer AG Mourya took to Twitter to inform that Haasan's car's windscreen was damaged and the man who "attempted to attack" was handed over to the police. He added that the party would not be scared by such elements. His tweet was also shared by the official Twitter handle of Makkal Needhi Maiam. Local television channels aired visuals of the young man, claimed to be the assailant, being taken away by the police.

The youth was allegedly assaulted by some MNM cadres and members of the public after the incident. He was later taken to a hospital by the police.

Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South

Kamal Haasan on Friday revealed that he will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Coimbatore South constituency. Unveiling the second list of candidates on Friday, the MNM President noted that Coimbatore - one of his favourite places - had allegedly turned into a land of corruption and vowed to bring a change by contesting from there. MNM will field Dasapparaj D in the Edappadi constituency against Tamil Nadu CM EPS.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) finalized its seat-sharing pact with allies All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Janayaga Katchi (IJK) last week. Touted as the third front against the Dravidian parties in the Tamil Nadu polls, MNM has allotted 40 seats each to Sarath Kumar's AISMK and Paarivendhar's IJK while allotting itself 154 seats. Elections are scheduled to be held in a single-phase in Tamil Nadu, with polling of votes on April 6 followed by the counting of votes on May 2.