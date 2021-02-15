Kamal Haasan's MNM Opens Applications For Those Seeking Tickets For TN, Puducherry Polls

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday announced that the party has opened up applications for candidates who wish to seek a ticket. Sharing a detailed note about the applications for the MNM ticket, Kamal Haasan mentioned that the process would begin from February 21 and those who seek a 'change' in Tamil Nadu can apply. Those who wish to contest the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as well will have to deposit an amount of Rs 25,000 which will be used for the elections, Haasan's note reads.

"Even those who have no political background can also apply for contesting in the elections. They will be chosen by the party based on their knowledge and determination to make a difference. There will be a non-refundable amount of Rs 25,000 that will be received from the party side which will be used for active party purpose for upcoming elections," Haasan's note read.

MNM passes resolutions on Jayalalitha

This comes days after the party's General Convention where, it passed a resolution declaring Kamal Haasan as the permanent leader of the political outfit. In its convention on Friday, the MNM passed a resolution, longside many others, to provide party supremo Kamal Haasan with decision-making powers related to the party and election-related matters. The actor-turned-politician's party has also reclaimed the party symbol of 'Battery torch' for the upcoming elections.

Elections for Tamil Nadu's 234-seat Assembly are set to be held in April 2021 whereas polling for the 30 seats of Puducherry Assembly are scheduled in May 2021.

READ | MNM Reclaims Party Symbol Of 'battery Torch', Extends Gratitude To Supremo Kamal Haasan

Apart from reclaiming the party symbol and declaring Kamal Haasan as the permenant leader, the MNM also passed a resolution on Thursday demanding strict action against those perpetrating violence against women. Taking on the ruling AIADMK government, the party also demanded a probe into the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa and into the heist of the Kodanadu and vowed that it would do so & make the findings public when it will be voted to power while also passing a resolution ratifying the same.

Kamal Haasan's outfit also opposed alleged attempts by the Centre to impose Sanskrit and Hindi on the people of Tamil Nadu. MNM also passed a resolution on the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and demanded the AIADMK government to bring all parties together and exert pressure on the matter to bring a solution.

READ | Stalin's God Delusion: DMK Chief Invokes Rajini Dialogue To Target EPS; 'Does What I Say'

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party's chief JP Nadda also affirmed the same on January 30. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

READ | Radikaa Sarathkumar To Join Husband's Samathuva Makkal Katchi Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

READ | MNM's Kamal Haasan Bats For Privatisation Of TASMAC, Says 'it Is Not Government's Job'