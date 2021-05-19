Kamal Leading MNM 'autocratically' Says Party Secy; 4th Senior Leader To Resign In 2 Weeks

Makkal Needhi Maiam General Secretary Muruganandam on May 19 announced his resignation from the party. He is one of the six key people who have quit the party after the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. Muruganantham resigned from his post and also as a primary card-holding member of the Kamal Haasan party. Notably, he wrote a 6-page letter accusing the party leadership of various issues, chiefly lack of democracy.

General Secretaries Mahendran, Ponraj, Kumaravel, and former IAS officer Santosh Babu and social activist Padmapriya, who contested in the Maduravoil constituency, are the other key names who have withdrawn from the party post the defeat in the state Assembly elections.

Fourth senior-level member resigns from 3-year-old party

On Wednesday morning, Muruganandam, the General Secretary of the Kamal Haasan party, met reporters in Trichy, where he was quoted saying, 'When I joined the party I was given the freedom to carry out my duties with full capacity, the party flourished because of its democracy, due to which I was able to work with good conscience for the party and serve the public. However, over the past few months, the 'abject dictatorship' within the party has effectively ended the once pioneering democratic spirit,' he said. The leader of the party forgot that Makkal Needhi Maiam is our party and that it belongs to us all. He was often heard saying that it was his party, he added.

MNM's poll defeat

Muruganandam opened up on the reason for the poll defeat in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections that concluded on May 2. He opined that the party's defeat was primarily due to the formation of alliances with "weaker parties" without consulting any of the other party's executives and Kamal Haasan's decision to allocate more than 100 seats to the coalition parties. Kamal Haasan had joined hands with IJK and actor R Sarath Kumar-led AISMK. Muruganandam also charged some members with 'misleading' the actor and interfering in party affairs and alleged that ''unilateralism'' and ''autocracy'' had crept into the party.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. In his tweet, the leader said he raised various questions with Kamal Haasan at the party’s high-level committee meetings but was either ignored or met with silence. Muruganandam added that he had joined the party to do public work in an 'honest and independent manner.' 'But with no conducive situation for that today, I am quitting from all party positions as well as the primary membership,' he concluded.

DMK emerges victorious in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

DMK denied AIADMK the opportunity to return to power for the third consecutive term and comfortably swept the recently concluded Assembly polls, ensuring its return to power after ten years. While DMK won 133 seats in the 234-seat Assembly, its allies Congress, VCK, CPI, CPIM emerged victorious in 18, 3 and two seats respectively. AIADMK, the 'big brother' of the NDA alliance, managed to win just 66 seats while its allies BJP and PMK won four and five seats respectively. In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76, and 1967-71. Earlier on Tuesday the MNM chief met MK Stalin at his residence and congratulated him on DMK’s victory in the assembly elections. Kamal Haasan also congratulated Udhayanidhi Stalin, who won from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai.