Kamal Nath Accepts Fraud In Congress Membership In Madhya Pradesh; Hails Digital Campaign

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath, on Thursday, February 17, accepted fraud in party membership in the state. A meeting of district presidents was organised in the Bhopal Pradesh Congress Committee office, in which Nath accepted that earlier fake members were enrolled which caused a lot of loss to the Congress party.

"Now, a digital membership system has been started. In this system, everything will be clear and transparent and therefore, there will be no case of fake membership," Nath said.

The Congress' state unit is to run membership through digital medium soon with an aim of connecting with more people. The Congress membership in charge, K. Raju, is scheduled to visit Bhopal on Thursday to chalk out a detailed plan for this digital membership drive.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

The development comes ahead of Assembly elections scheduled to take place in the state in December 2023. In the last elections that took place in 2018, the BJP was ousted from power in Madhya Pradesh after a 15-year rule despite having secured marginally more votes than the Congress. While the BJP won 109 seats with 41.02% votes, the Congress won five seats more (114) even though its vote share was slightly less at 40.89%. The Congress government, however, collapsed as many disgruntled legislators defected to the BJP.

While the BJP aims to retain power, the Congress is trying its best to prevent that by securing the majority of seats in the 2023 elections. It has already started preparations. Take for example, under the party's ongoing 'ghar chalo ghar-ghar chalo', state Congress chief Kamal Nath has started targeting the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on various issues. As part of this month-long campaign, the party leader and workers are tasked to reach the maximum possible homes across the state to create direct contact.