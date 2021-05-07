Kamal Nath Alleges Slow Pace Of COVID-19 Vaccination In MP; Questions Govt On Stock

On Thursday, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath slammed the Madhya Pradesh government for the alleged slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination in the state. A total of 71,46,091 persons have been inoculated in MP till now, 13,44,189 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. Claiming that people are under stress owing to the lack of enough vaccination centres, he lamented that no one knows when the vaccines ordered by the state government would be supplied.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Nath wrote, "By the current pace, it will take years for residents of the state to get vaccinated. But our publicity-hungry CM is spending crores of rupees amid the pandemic in spreading fake news. While he is encouraging people to get vaccinated and propagating the benefits of inoculation through advertisements, where are the vaccines? This money could have been used for ramping up the health infrastructure at this time of crisis."

It is pertinent to note that the MP government has placed purchase orders with the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for a requirement of 5.29 crore doses. All adults in the state are now eligible to be inoculated free of cost. At present, there are 88,614 active novel coronavirus cases in TN while 5,42,632 patients have recovered and 6160 deaths have been reported

मध्यप्रदेश में वैक्सीन के पते नहीं, 100-100 लोगों को ही लगी वैक्सीन, अलग-अलग दिन विभिन्न चरणो में लगेगी, टीकाकरण केंद्रो की भारी कमी, जनता हो रही परेशान, सरकार ख़ुद कह रही है कि आर्डर दिया है, कब मिलेगी अभी पता नहीं ? — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) May 6, 2021

India opens up vaccination for all adults

Apart from COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, the DCGI accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of Sputnik V on April 12. Moreover, the Union government declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. In a huge announcement on April 19, the Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards and mentioned that vaccine manufacturers can supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market.

The private hospitals shall have to procure their supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines exclusively from this quota. At the same time, vaccination shall continue at Government of India vaccination centres for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 45 years. Additionally, the Centre stated that it will allocate vaccine doses to the states from the remaining 50% quota based on factors such as the number of active cases, speed of administration and vaccine wastage.