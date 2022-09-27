Kamal Nath Also Has 'no Interest In Congress President Post' As Rajasthan Crisis Continues

Putting a pause to the ongoing speculations, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Monday stated he would not contest the upcoming Congress presidential election saying, "He is not interested." The ex-Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister ruled himself out as a probable candidate for the party's presidency after he met Congress president Sonia Gandhi amid reports that he might step in as a mediator in the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis.

"I have no interest in Congress' president post, only here for Navratri wishes," ANI quoted Congress leader Kamal Nath as saying before meeting the party chief. It was also reported that the veteran leader reached the residence of Sonia Gandhi on the invitation of party high command to him to calm down the political crisis of Rajasthan.

Before the arrival of Kamal Nath, Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Mallikaarjun Kharge who were assigned as observers of the Rajasthan political tussle also met Sonia Gandhi. The meeting of the Congress leaders came after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his camp refused to give up the top chair of the state to his former deputy and now rival Sachin Pilot, following his candidature for the party president's post.

Sonia Gandhi seeks report from Congress leaders

Sonia Gandhi on Monday met Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken who briefed her about the developments in Rajasthan. She has also asked the duo to submit a written report to her soon on the current crisis. Maken and Karge also went to Rajasthan to meet the MLAs but they returned empty-handed.

In fact, while addressing the media after meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Maken said, "Gehlot camp has put forth three demands. None of the demands can be fulfilled. Parallel meeting in addition to the official meeting of the Congress legislature meet is an act of indiscipline."

Maken further informed that the 102 MLAs belonging to the Gehlot camp has demanded that someone among them must be made the Chief Minister. "We have told them that their opinion would be presented before the party chief and that no conditions are attached to resolutions passed. The party chief decides after consultations," he added.