Kamal Nath Calls Hanuman's 'Gada' A Decorative Item, Stokes Row Ahead Of MP Polls

Why you're reading this: Congress heavyweight Kamal Nath has drawn controversy after he called lord Hanuman's 'Gada' an object of decoration. Lord Hanuman's rotating 'Gada' adorned the city of Jabalpur ahead of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's recent visit to Madhya Pradesh in the run-up to assembly polls slated later this year. She visited the state on June 12 to launch her party's election campaign. The BJP was quick to target the Congress for calling out Hanuman's 'Gada' as an object of decoration and for being an 'electoral Hindu.'

3 things you need to know:

Priyanka Gandhi visited MP's Jabalpur to kickstart Congress' poll campaign on June 12.

A rotating 'Gada' was seen mounted over the tent at the venue of her rally in Jabalpur.

The ruling BJP has targeted the Congress for calling Lord Hanuman's 'Gada' an object of decoration.

Kamal Nath faces backlash

Kamal Nath, a Congress heavyweight who served as the 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said, "Gada was used as a decoration in Priyanka Gandhi's program in Jabalpur. Local party workers had placed the Gada there. It was just a part of the decoration. Why people are pained by whatever we do." The Congress leader faced major backlash from the ruling BJP leaders for his remarks.

BJP slams Congress' 'double standards'

While slamming Congress' 'double standards,' MP BJP chief VD Sharma said, "By calling Hanuman ji's mace as an object of decoration, Kamal Nath has proved that he is an electoral Hindu. He has once again exposed the reality of his mind towards religion. This is the double character of Congress, which appears to be something else behind the scenes and something else outside the scenes."

Earlier, Congress leader Kamal Nath stoked a similar row by cutting a temple-shaped cake with the portrait of Lord Hanuman on it. While the BJP accused the Congress of insulting Hindu sentiments, the Congress was quick to defend itself by mentioning that the cake was brought by Kamal Nath supporters from Chhindwara who wanted to celebrate his birthday. The cake depicted the 121-foot Hanuman Temple that Kamal Nath built while he served as the state's chief minister.