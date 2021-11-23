Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday slammed Shivraj Singh Chouhan's idea to legalise 'Mahua liquor' which is considered a traditional drink amongst the tribal community. As per Kamal Nath, the legalisation of the Mahua liquor will reportedly encourage anti-social activities and can emerge to be a 'dangerous' step taken by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

It will encourage anti-social activities, so it's a dangerous thing: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on state govt legalizing liquor made of mahua pic.twitter.com/o3V31eSMnn — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Apart from Kamal Nath, Congress spokesperson KK Mishra had also slammed MP CM Chouhan on the legalisation of Mahua liquor. Mishra had called Chouhan's decision to legalise 'kachi sharab' as 'unfortunate and had added that more than 50 people have lost due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

"It is unfortunate that the government has taken the decision to legalise 'Kacchi sharab' when more than 50 people have lost their lives after the consumption of spurious liquor. Despite this, the government is bringing such a policy," KK Mishra told ANI.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Mandla as part of the week-long Janjatiya Gaurav Utsav to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda. While at Mandla, CM Chouhan announced the legalisation of 'Mahua liquor' which is considered a traditional drink amongst the tribal community.

Furthermore, Chouhan stated that a new excise policy will be framed which would legalise liquor made of mahua flower. As of now the production, consumption and sale of liquor made of Mahua is prohibited. However, Mahua tree is not illegal and it produces plentiful amounts of flowers that naturally fall to the ground every year. CM Chouhan had said, "This liquor will be sold as 'heritage liquor' in shops."

What is Mahua liquor?

Mahua is a flower that is turned into alcohol by drying the flower. After boiling the dried flower in water, the vapour is condensed. The alcoholic beverage is siphoned through a pipe into a container. The distilled version of mahua which is popular among the tribal belt is a largely colourless, cloudy, whitish-tinged drink, that is reminiscent of the Japanese sake drink, only milder. It's made by mixing granular molasses with the musky-scented dried flowers, giving it its peculiar odour.

