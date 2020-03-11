As Scindia Joins BJP, Former MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Slams Kamal Nath For Ruining State

In a first response after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed his happiness and welcomed Scindia. Chouhan also slammed the Congress government led by Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh. He said that the Kamal Nath government has ruined the State and was unable to fulfill promises. BJP Yashodhara leader Raje was also present at the briefing.

Speaking to the media, he said, "It's a joyous day for BJP and me personally. Today, I remember Rajmata Scindia Ji. She was a mother to all BJP members. Jyotiraditya Scindia has become a member of the BJP family. Yashodhara Ji is here with us. The entire family is with BJP. They have a tradition where politics is a medium to serve people."

READ | 'No Role Of BJP,' Says Pralhad Joshi On Jyotiraditya Scindia's Resignation From Congress

Chouhan slams Congress

Slamming the Congress, he said, "Scindia is an energetic leader. He comes from a tradition who has considered politics a medium to serve people. 18 months back, in 2018, he worked for Congress in the state. Kamal Nath devastated the state and did not fulfill the promise and set an example of loot. His govt made new records of corruption. Even Central Govt schemes were blocked. From farmer to mothers everyone is troubled with this govt and is cursing the govt.

"Under the leadership of Nadda and Amit Shah, he chose BJP for the service of the nation. I am confident that a more strong BJP will come and the state will benefit under his leadership. On behalf of BJP, we welcome him. We will walk together," he added.

READ | WATCH: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Issues First Response After Scindia Resigns From Congress

When asked about the BJP on party's slogan “Hamara neta Shivraj, Maaf Karo Maharaj” during state election Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "If there was anyone in Congress who was popular, it was 'Maharaj' (#JyotiradityaMScindia) so we used to say 'Maaf Karo Maharaj'(Forgive us, Maharaj). Ab Maharaj aur Shivraj ek hain, BJP mein (Now Maharaj and Shivraj are together in the BJP).

READ | WATCH: The Moment Jyotiraditya Scindia Joined BJP, In The Presence Of JP Nadda

Scindia joins BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday was formally inducted into the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda at the party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital. After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all the talks of mediation failed.

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. The Congress MLAs have turned on him terming him a 'traitor'. Moreover, Kamal Nath has called all his MLAs to an emergency meeting but only 45 MLAs of the remaining 90-odd MLAs have attended.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Jyotiraditya Scindia And Madhya Pradesh; Targets PM Modi