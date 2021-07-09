Kamal Nath Ends Silence On Jyotiraditya Scindia's Inclusion In Cabinet, Makes Vague Remark

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath reacted to Jyotiraditya Scindia's inclusion in the Union Cabinet and took a jibe at the BJP leader. On being asked about Jyotiraditya Scindia's elevation, Congress' Kamal Nath seemingly deflected and claimed that it is a matter between BJP and Scindia while adding, "May he (Scindia) be happy".

"Ab kaise aage chalti hai gaadi wo dekha jayega - Let's see how this vehicle moves forward", Kamal Nath further said in a brief interaction with media, indicating how the equation between Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP moves forward is a matter of observation.

pic.twitter.com/r0lHUX4y6r — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

Scindia's rebellion and exit from Congress

Kamal Nath was ousted as MP CM in 2020 due to compelling circumstances created by Jyotiraditya Scindia. Jyotiraditya Scindia had triggered a massive rebellion within Congress in 2020 when he quit the grand old party and joined BJP leading to the downfall of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress-turned-BJP leader had shared how he was sidelined in Congress which was divided between the old and young factions. 22 Congress MLAs, who were Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists, followed suit and quit the party and joined forces with the BJP, which led to the return of the BJP Government in Madhya Pradesh.

Jyotiraditya Scindia becomes Civil Aviation Minister under PM Modi's leadership

On multiple occasions, speculations of all is not well with Scindia in BJP did rounds, however, the leader regularly refuted the rumours of discontent. It was also alleged that all is not well between him and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan following which Jyotiraditya Scindia put the speculations to rest by stating that there will be no change in the state leadership in terms of governance and Shivraj Singh Chouhan will continue to be the chief minister as "the state is witnessing good governance under his leadership".

"Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister is Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state is witnessing good governance under his leadership. I do not know how false news is being peddled of a possible change in leadership in the government," Jyotiraditya Scindia had said while dismissing rumours.

His statements assumed significance as several Congress leaders targeted and made mentions of Jyotiraditya Scindia after Congress leader Jitin Prasada's switch to BJP. In order to project Jitin Prasada's move as incorrect, some of the Congress leaders mocked Jyotiraditya Scindia by stating that he was the second-best man in Madhya Pradesh Congress after Kamal Nath and was lagging behind other senior leaders in the BJP after switching allegiance to BJP.

However, Jyotiraditya Scindia has now been given the portfolio of Civil Aviation Ministry under PM Modi's leadership in the cabinet expansion that took place on Wednesday, putting speculations of his discontent to rest.