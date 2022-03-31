Kamal Nath Makes Big Claim Amid Congress Infighting: 'All G23 Demands Have Been Accepted'

In a big claim on Thursday, March 31, former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath asserted that all demands of G23 leaders have been accepted by the Congress party. The dissident group came to the limelight on 23 August 2020, when 23 senior party leaders wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi stressing the need for full-time leadership and conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee.

The signatories to the letter included Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Milind Deora and Sandeep Dikshit.

Speaking to the media, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said, "G23 leaders are in touch with me. They have been my colleagues for years. All their demands have been accepted. They wanted an election (for the party president's post), it will be conducted. The election cannot be conducted without ensuring correct membership. Elections are going to take place in three months."

Sonia Gandhi seeks to placate dissident leaders

The rift in Congress came to the fore once again after the party's massive defeat in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. Speaking exclusively to Indian Express on March 15, key G23 leader Kapil Sibal opined that the Gandhis should step aside from their leadership roles. Alleging that the party leadership is living in "cuckoo land", he made his preference clear for a 'Ghar ki Congress' over 'Sab ki Congress'. On this occasion, he also questioned the rationale behind formally elevating Rahul Gandhi as the Congress chief, citing that he is the de-facto president already.

In a show of strength on March 17, 18 leaders participated in the G23 meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence in Delhi. In a statement released after the meeting, G23 called upon the party to adopt a "collective leadership" while refraining from explicitly criticising Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Subsequently, several G23 leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari have called on the Congress president.

As per sources, G23 leaders might find a place in the CWC or a new body like the Parliamentary Board which will take policy decisions such as finalising CM candidates and alliances with like-minded parties. As G23 has reportedly sought the ouster of Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal, chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and general secretary Ajay Maken, some of these leaders might be shifted to other posts to placate the dissident group. However, Sonia Gandhi made it clear that major changes can take place only after the election of the new party president in August-September later this year.