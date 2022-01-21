Kamal Nath Meets & Greets Shivraj Chouhan As Digviajaya Singh Protests Outside CM's House

In a never before seen 'meet and greet' of rivals, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan met his predecessor Kamal Nath on Friday. Nath can be seen having what seemed like a friendly conversation with Chouhan, in the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network.

Kamal Nath meets Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"I have met with Chief Minister Chouhan. In the meeting, CM Chouhan has discussed with me the Congress workers and villagers led by Digvijaya Singh protesting outside his residence. He asked me why they were protesting, and I told him that I will find out and let him know," said Nath, addressing the media after the meeting. As promised, he reached out to the protesting crowd.

Singh along with Congress workers and villagers is protesting as Chouhan did not meet him by January 20 to discuss the problems faced by the people affected by Tem and Suthalia irrigation projects.

Digvijay Singh's letter

On Sunday, in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Chouhan, Singh claimed that the CM had not been giving him an appointment for the last one month, which he said shows the “insensitive attitude towards the project affected persons and farmers". Singh had said that he will be forced to stage a sit-in protest with the affected farmers outside Chouhan’s official residence if the CM fails to meet him by January 20.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that he had written many letters highlighting the plight of the people affected by two dams, but CM Chouhan has not replied. Singh claimed that thousands of acres of land will be submerged while many villages will partially or totally go underwater due to the Tem and Suthalia projects. He said very little compensation was being given to the affected people in Bhopal, Rajgarh, and Vidisha districts.

"I will bring 15 farmers each affected by the two projects during a meeting with you by following all COVID-19 protocols", Singh stated in the letter.

