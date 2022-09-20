Kamal Nath Mocked For 'won't Stop Anyone Quitting Congress' Barb; Here's MP CM's Retort

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan came down heavily on his predecessor Kamal Nath on Monday over his potshots at leaders seeking to quit the Congress party. Nath showed unwillingness to assuage the concerns of miffed leaders affirming that they can leave in his own car. Addressing a gathering in Sailana, Chouhan attributed this to a lack of respect for Congress workers. Latching on to Nath's comment, he contended that the Sonia Gandhi-led party cannot safeguard the interests of the people.

On September 18, Kamal Nath commented, "If someone leaves Congress, do you think Congress is finished? If people want to leave, they should go. We don't want to stop anyone. If they feel that their ideology aligns with BJP, I will give them my car and tell them to leave the party". A day later, the MP CM quipped, "The MP Congress president says that those who want to leave can go, I will drop you in my car. For someone who does not respect his party workers, can that party work for the welfare of the people"?

Nath's comments come even as 2/3rd of the Congress Legislature Party in Goa defected to BJP barely a week ago. Incidentally, his government in MP collapsed in March 2020 because 22 MLAs belonging to his party resigned. After switching allegiance to the saffron party, a majority of his legislators were inducted into the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government.

Political churn in Goa

On September 14, 8 MLAs- Goa CM Digambar Kamat, ex-Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, his wife Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar and Rodolfo Fernandes dumped Congress. Most importantly, the anti-defection won't apply as they constitute 2/3rd of the Congress Legislature Party. Lobo told the reporters, "We have taken the decision to merge the Congress Legislature Party into BJP. We held a meeting and drafted a resolution which everyone signed and submitted to the Legislature Secretariat. We gave a copy of the merger to the honourable CM in his cabin".

It is worth recalling that 15 out of 17 MLAs who were elected on a Congress ticket in the 2017 election also joined other parties. In a desperate bid to avoid such a scenario, the party compelled all its election candidates to take an anti-defection pledge at a mosque, church and temple. With this merger, BJP's tally in the Goa Assembly jumped to 28 whereas Congress was reduced to a mere three seats.