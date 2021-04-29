Kamal Nath Pans MP Govt's Handling Of COVID-19 Crisis; Cites Dire Conditions In Hospitals

On Thursday, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath hit out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government for the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh. According to him, the BJP government had failed in its preparations despite repeated alarms about the impending second novel coronavirus face. In a dig at Chouhan, Nath claimed that there was a scarcity of medicines, injections, oxygen, ambulances and beds in every hospital in MP. Moreover, he accused the BJP government of suppressing the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Leader of Opposition in MP AssembIy Kamal Nath remarked, "I advise him (CM) to take helicopter and visit each district. I'll lend my full support as per my capabilities. I've spoken to injection companies to increase MP's quota." Currently, there are 92,773 active novel coronavirus cases in MP while 4,39,968 patients have been discharged and 5424 deaths have been reported. Earlier in the day, the MP government decided to extend the 'corona curfew' imposed in many parts in the state till May 7.

There is not a single hospital in the state that has medicine, injection, oxygen, ambulance, or bed & CM is saying everything is sufficient. For the last 3 months, national & international media were alerting for second wave of #COVID19: Kamal Nath, former MP CM & Congress leader pic.twitter.com/LgVD9jtvxg — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

MP High Court puts the onus on Centre

In an important development earlier, the MP High Court has pinned the responsibility of hindrance free supply of oxygen to states on the Union government. The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Atul Sreedharan was hearing a bunch of pleas pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis on Monday. During the hearing, High Court Advocates' Bar Association president Manoj Sharma highlighted an incident that took place recently where an oxygen tanker headed towards Sagar in MP was stopped by UP Police and diverted towards Jhansi. While acknowledging that the tanker was eventually released, he added the delivery of oxygen to hospitals in Sagar was delayed by 15 hours.