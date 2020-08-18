Kamal Nath Pulls Up By-poll Angle As MP CM Announces New Reservation Policy

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath took shots at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's decision to reserve state government jobs for local youth saying his party will ensure that the announcement is not done only because of the upcoming by-polls in the state.

In a series of tweets, Nath said that youth employment was a priority in his 15-month government, that was toppled in March this year, and appropriate provisions were made in this regard.

"As soon as our government was formed, I changed the industrial policy and made it mandatory to employ 70% of the labour force from among local applicants... We made several important decisions for the youth to get employment by implementing 'Yuva Swabhimaan Yojana'," he said.

Kamal Nath then pointed out the unemployment situation during the 15-year-long tenure of Chouhan's previous government in Madhya Pradesh. He alleged that even for positions of government clerks and peon, thousands of applicants used to flood in, and statistics on the poverty level and condition of labourers had revealed the reality.

"How many youths got employment in the last 15 years of your (BJP) government, you should also bring it to the fore," wrote Nath. "The rights of the youth of the state should not be defrauded like in the last 15 years, they should not be cheated, it should not become a political declaration in view of the upcoming by-elections. Congress will not remain silent," he further stated.

क्लर्क व चपरासी की नौकरी तक के लिये हज़ारों डिग्री धारी लाइनों में लगते रहे।

मज़दूरों व ग़रीबों के आँकड़े इसकी वास्तविकता ख़ुद बयां कर रहे है।

अपनी पिछली 15 वर्ष की सरकार में कितने युवाओं को आपकी सरकार ने रोज़गार दिया , यह भी पहले आपको सामने लाना चाहिये।

3/5 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 18, 2020

प्रदेश के युवाओं के हक़ के साथ पिछले 15 वर्ष की तरह वर्तमान में भी छलावा ना हो , वे ठगे ना जाये , यह आगामी उपचुनावों को देखते हुए मात्र चुनावी घोषणा बन कर ना रह जाये , इस बात का ध्यान रखा जावे अन्यथा कांग्रेस चुप नहीं बैठेगी।

5/5 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 18, 2020

Chouhan's hire local push

Announcing his new reservation policy, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the youth of Madhya Pradesh will have the first right over the resources of the state. "All government jobs will be reserved only for the children of Madhya Pradesh. Our aim is to involve the talents of the state in the upliftment of the state," he said. This means that natives of other states will not be able to apply for government jobs in MP.

Chouhan had during his Independence Day speech announced that preference would be given to state citizens for government jobs in the state. He also said that his government was preparing a single database so that people of the state do not have to separately register for each scheme.

“We will put in place such a mechanism that will ensure employment to local youths on the basis of their mark-sheets of Class 10 and 12,” he had said.

Chouhan's announcement is widely seen as a move aimed at wooing voters ahead of the crucial by-polls to 27 assembly seats in the state. The BJP would need to win a majority of these seats in order to maintain its numerical hold in the state Assembly. All the seats up for grabs were won by Congress in 2018 but those MLAs were disqualified following a Jyotiraditya Scindia-led factional switch to BJP.

