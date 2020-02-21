Kamal Nath Asks For Surgical Strike 'Saboot'; BJP Says 'Rahul, Sonia Asking; Not Him'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday questioned the Central Government over its claim of conducting a surgical strike across the border into Pakistan and demanded that proof regarding the operation should be presented before the people. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's comments came after he offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Patalleshwar temple in Chhindwara.

Kamal Nath asks for the proof of surgical strike

Speaking to the media, Nath said, "When 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered during Indira Gandhi's tenure, people saw it. The BJP claims to carry out a surgical strike. Which surgical strike? It was the media that was making noise about the surgical strike. Tell the country about it clearly,"

When asked if he thought the strike was fake, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister quickly stated he is proud of the Indian Armed Forces and added the forces do not conduct fake operations."The army and the Air Force do not conduct fake operations. But provide information about the strike," he added.

Criticising Kamal Nath for his remark on Surgical strike, BJP leader Sambit Patra said, "As far as Kamal Nath demanding proof of Surgical Strike, it is not Kamal Nath instead it is Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi asking for the same. Remember the Gandhi family never had faith in the Indian Army. For the first time, the Army conducted a strike, and it was 'Khoon ki dalaali' phrase used by Rahul Gandhi."

He continued, "One of their former MPs said to the Chief of Indian Army that he is 'Sadak ka Gunda'. After the airstrike also they raised doubts. One side Kamal Nath is saying he trusts the Army then why has this question araised. Your party's former President Rahul Gandhi said 'who benefited from ?', this benefit politics can only be done by Congress. Finding benefits in the issue of National security can only be done by Congress."

Earlier on Thursday, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath evoked the issue of surgical strike again while speaking at an event in the state. He asked for proof of the Surgical Strike from the Modi government. He further questioned PM Modi’s other poll promises on employment.

Speaking about the surgical strike, Kamal Nath said, “They say that they have conducted the surgical strike. What surgical strike is this? Please show us the proof of this surgical strike. They talk about nationalism. What lesson on nationalism are they teaching us? Let us first talk about the works done by your party.”

