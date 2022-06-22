Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath responded to Maharashtra's political crisis and ensured support to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. After attending the state cabinet meeting, Kamal Nath addressed the media and stated that allies Congress and NCP will stand with Shiv Sena no matter what.

He said that CM Uddhav Thackeray has hope that most of the rebel MLAs will return. He also slammed BJP's 'greed' politics which is putting the country in danger

"Congress and NCP will extend their full support to the MVA government. I also had a word with Sharad Pawar Ji who told me that NCP will also continue to support MVA...no other intent. Uddhav Thackeray have hopes that most of the rebel MLAs will return. I am sure Shiv Sena rebels will not taint the state of Shivaji Maharaj. BJP is doing the politics of greed. They started the politics of greed, money and post from Arunachal Pradesh, which is today threatening the future of our country," said Kamal Nath.

Congress and NCP will extend full support to MVA government. I also had a word with Sharad Pawar Ji who told me that NCP will continue supporting MVA...no other intent. I'm sure Shiv Sena rebels will not taint the state of Shivaji Maharaj: Maharashtra Congress observer Kamal Nath pic.twitter.com/TeW2URAJTD — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the saffron party of horse-trading and framing conspiracies from the beginning to topple the Maharashtra government. Citing 'diminishing democracy', Gehlot said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should not be so greedy, and run the country as per the constitution.

"Democracy is diminishing in-country in the name of Hindutva, people aren't understanding now but they will regret later. These people (BJP) are doing horse-trading and bringing down the governments while the law and order situation remains fragile and the economy weakens," said Gehlot. "They have made a joke of everything. They were hatching conspiracies and were targetting Maharashtra from the very beginning but now it has come to light. PM Modi and Amit Shah should not be arrogant & greedy and must run the country as per the constitution. RSS And BJP are polluting the atmosphere of India."

Maharashtra political crisis

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction.

Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of the late Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has demanded that Shiv Sena returns to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs has reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam. Speaking at the Surat airport before departing for Guwahati, the Maharashtra Minister remarked, "We are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. We have not left Shiv Sena and we will not leave Shiv Sena. But we are going to do the politics based on Balasaheb's ideology." As per the anti-defection law, at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs need to rebel in order to avoid the possibility of disqualification.

Back in Mumbai, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is set to meet all party MLAs, who have been asked to stay put in Mumbai. Shiv Sena has lodged 12 MLAs at St Regis in the city. On the other hand, Congress has flown in former MP CM and senior leader Kamal Nath to handle the crisis.

Image: Uddhav Thackeray/Kamal Nath-Facebook