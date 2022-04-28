Kamal Nath Resigns As MP Congress Legislative Party Head & LoP; Dr Govind Singh Takes Over

Amid rumours of infighting in Madhya Pradesh Congress, Kamal Nath has resigned as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday and will no longer be the Leader of the Opposition in the MP assembly. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) accepted his resignation, appreciating his contribution as the CLP leader. Also, party President Sonia Gandhi accepted Dr. Govind Singh's proposal to replace Nath in the post with 'immediate effect', the AICC informed through a press release.

Kamal Nath resigns as CLP leader, replaced with Dr Govind Singh

It is pertinent to mention here that there was a growing clamor to replace Kamal Nath as the party's state unit chief. Speculation regarding this gained traction when former Union Minister Arun Yadav who served as the MP Congress president from 2014 to 2018 called on party chief Sonia Gandhi in the national capital recently. Also, former Leader of Opposition in MP Assembly Ajay Singh sought time to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. These leaders were miffed over the fact that Nath kept the posts of Leader of Opposition and the state Congress president with him despite his inability to save the government.

Fall of Congress government and loss in by-elections

A 9-term Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17, 2018. However, his government plunged into crisis in 2020 after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10, 2020, followed by 22 MP Congress MLAs putting in their papers.

Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands. Most importantly, the rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session.

As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath announced his resignation on March 20, 2020. Subsequently, Chouhan took oath as the MP CM for the fourth time. Thereafter, three more Congress leaders resigned as legislators and joined BJP. After the Cabinet expansion in July 2020, 14 of the 22 MLAs who had resigned from Congress became a part of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet.

In November 2020, Nath's bid to return as the CM suffered a setback after Congress could win only 9 out of the 28 seats which went to the bypolls. While the bypolls were necessitated in 25 seats due to the resignation of Congress MLAs, three other constituencies went to the polls as the respective sitting legislators passed away. As BJP secured a simple majority of its own after winning 19 seats, the MP government's stability is guaranteed.