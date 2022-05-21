Kamal Nath Says 'BJP Leaders Self-aware, Know How To Fight'; Union Minister Naqvi Responds

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday, praised the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that its workers are self-aware and know how to fight.

Addressing a public meeting that was also attended by senior leader Digvijaya Singh, Nath said Congress workers were always waiting for directions from seniors, whereas BJP leaders are connected with the roots and know what should be done.

"Since 2014, BJP workers have become very wise and self-aware. Their grassroots leaders don't need directions from seniors. But Congress workers wait for guidance. Don't think that experts will come to guide you. We have to adopt a new attitude like the BJP," Kamal Nath said.

Reacting to the Congress leader's praises, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the grand old party has finally realised BJP's capabilities after losing everything.

"BJP is an organised party, unlike Congress. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crores of BJP members have been working nonstop to strengthen the poor, the farmers, and the underprivileged. After losing everything, Congress has finally realised the BJP's capabilities," Naqvi told Republic.

Kamal Nath's remarks came days after he was made to step down as the chief of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of Madhya Pradesh. There was growing clamour within the Congress to replace Kamal Nath, with former Union Minister Arun Yadav, who served as the MP Congress president from 2014 to 2018.

Congress collapse in Madhya Pradesh

A 9-term Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara, Congress veteran Kamal Nath had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on 17 December 2018. However, his government plunged into crisis in March 2020 after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party in March 2020, along with 22 Congress MLAs.

As the Congress was short of a majority, Kamal Nath announced his resignation, paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to takeover as MP CM for the fourth time.

After the Cabinet expansion in July 2020, 14 of the 22 MLAs who had resigned from Congress became a part of Chouhan's Cabinet. In November 2020, Kamal Nath's bid to return as the CM suffered a setback as Congress won only 9 out of the 28 seats where bypolls were held.