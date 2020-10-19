Kamal Nath Says 'I Regret Comment If It Hurt Sentiments', EC Seeks Report On 'item' Jibe

After creating a political storm over his 'item' comment while referring to BJP minister Imarti Devi, Madhya Pradesh ex-CM Kamal Nath on Monday, said that he regrets the comment if hurt some people. Reiterating that he did not saying anything direspectful to the woman MP, he said that he had respected women throughout his 40-year political career. The Election Commission has sought a detailed report from the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh on Nath's remark, after BJP filed an official complaint. The State assembly's 28 seats will go to by-polls on November 3 and counting on November 10.

MP CM Shivraj writes to Sonia over 'item' jibe; asks to strip Kamal Nath of party posts

Kamal Nath: 'I regret comment'

"What was disrespectful about it? I respect women. If someone feels that it was disrespectful, I regret it. When I was talking, I did not remember her name, its natural. So I said, what I said. And the word item is used commonly in Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha - as item number. Is that disrespectful?," said Nath. Alleging that the BJP wished to distract the people by raking such an issue, he added, "They know that they are not just losing, they are getting beaten in these polls".

NCW Chief to send notice to Kamal Nath over 'item' jibe, will write to Election Commission

Kamal Nath calls Imarti Devi 'item'

On Sunday, Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item', while addressing a rally in Dabra. Backing the Congress candidate - Suresh Raje, he contrasted Raje's 'simple' nature to Imarti Devi's 'flipping' to BJP. He jokingly told the people, 'you should have warned me of her nature'. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Singh stirred another controversy, calling Imarti Devi as 'Jalebi Devi' - referring to the famous sweetmeat.

"Our candidate Suresh Raje is simple. He is not like that (Imarti Devi). You know her better, you should have warned me. What an item (example) she was. So vote for Suresh Raje to keep Chambal & Gwalior futures secure," he said. Raje faces Imarti Devi for the constituency seat in Dabra.

Union Min Smriti Irani dismayed at Kamal Nath's 'item' jibe, questions silence of Gandhis

BJP swings into action

Taking action against Madhya Pradesh ex-CM Kamal Nath, BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Nath for his 'item' remark against the state's Minister of Women and Child Development Imarti Devi. BJP has demanded that Kamal Nath's election programs must be banned and have decided to complain to the Women's Commission and Scheduled Caste Commission regarding the remark. CM Shivraj Chouhan held a 2-hour silent protest at Bhopal on Monday morning while several BJP workers burnt effigies of Kamal Nath.

Slamming Nath and Congress' mentality, CM Shivraj Chouhan said, "Kamal Nath, today you again showed the distorted and disgusting mentality of the Congress through your petty statement. You have insulted not only Imarti Devi, but every daughter and sister of the Gwalior-Chambal region. This is that India, where the insult of Draupadi led to the destruction of the entire Kaurav dynasty. marti Devi was the name of a poor farmer's daughter, who had risen up on her own."

BJP complains to EC against Kamal Nath's 'item' jibe; MP CM Shivraj to hold silent protest