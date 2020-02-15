'Let Him Hit The Street': Kamal Nath Dares Jyotiraditya Scindia To Walk Talk After Walkout

Escalating the rift in Madhya Pradesh Congress, CM Kamal Nath on Saturday, said that former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was 'free to hit the streets'. This comment comes after the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee held a meeting on Saturday at Nath's Delhi residence. While Scindia allegedly walked out halfway, he blandly claimed that the meeting had been productive and that the work would be taken forward productively.

Scindia won't back down; warns MP CM Kamal Nath it's 'Impossible to break promises'

Kamal Nath: 'Let him hit the streets'

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Nath said, "We talked about the panchayat elections and the campaign". Responding to tiff between the government and MP Congress party, he said ,'I am the chief, what coordination is needed between (govt and party)?'. When asked about Scindia's 'will hit the streets' threat, he said, "Let him do so". Senior party leaders including Digvijaya Singh, Deepak Babaria, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natrajan and Jitu Patwari had attended the meeting but refused to comment on Kamal Nath-Scindia's tiff.

Fast & furious escalation in MP Congress spat; Scindia walks out of Kamal Nath's meeting

Scindia promises to hit streets against MP govt

Earlier on Thursday, Scindia assured to regularise guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, stating that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto were not fulfilled. He added that he would also hit the streets with the teachers if their demands were not met with. He further said that he has requested the state government to work on eradication of malnutrition in 5 years – the state tops the list for malnourishment under the age of six in India and around 60% are malnourished, as per international non-profit Save The Children.

"I want to assure you that your demand is included in our government's manifesto and it is our sacred text. It has been a year for the government, teachers have to be a little patient. Our turn will come and if not then I assure you that I will be your shield and sword," said Scindia.

Scindia will also hit streets with you: Jyotiraditya Scindia's promise if MP govt defaults

Kamal Nath responds

Hitting back at Scindia, MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "A manifesto is for 5 years right? Not for 5 months where the promises will be fulfilled just like that." Refusing to back down from his 'sword and shield' comment, Scindia, on Friday, stated that it was impossible for him to not stand by his word. He added that if the party had made such promises, then it must fulfill it, if not there was no option than to take to the streets.

Kamal Nath- Scindia feud

Scindia has locked horns with Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on many issues. Following the state polls in 2018, which the Congress won, Scindia, as per sources, was miffed about not being elected CM. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the party’s cadre was split to choose between Scindia and Kamal Nath to head the MP Congress. The tussle reached its last straw when Scindia had given a ten-day ultimatum to the party to make him the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief.