In a major development, Congress leader Kamal Nath has slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh over the ongoing 'power crisis' in the state. He accused the party of taking the issue lightly and "handling the situation the way they mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic."

Speaking to the reporters, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath accused the government of lack of planning and mismanaging the situation the way they did with COVID-19. He said, "Today, the entire state is facing a power, coal crisis. Farmers are suffering. Traders are suffering, students are suffering. These are the consequences of the corruption they (the BJP government) have done in the last two years. This (power crisis) is a matter of concern. BJP is taking this lightly."

"This situation has not emerged suddenly. This has been happening for some time now. But they have been denying this. They do not have any planning. They are handling the situation the way they mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic," the former MP CM added.

Nath, who is the Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief, on April 27 had said that the power crisis is deepening in the state and the situation is getting acute in the rural areas. Taking to Twitter, Kamal Nath said that undeclared power cuts are taking place in both urban and rural areas during peak summer causing problems for people. He stated that power production was getting affected due to coal shortage but the state government was giving "false data" to deny that there was a power crisis.

Peak power demand in India touches all-time high

Amid the heatwave in various states of the country, the peak power demand for electricity in India had touched an all-time high of 2,07,111 MW on Friday. Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi recently refuted the reports of coal shortage in the country and said, "Since gas-based power plant got shut, imported prices hiked, no plant functioned at full capacity. Power Ministry has given directions to start it." He further elaborated on the availability of coal, by saying that the country has enough coal in thermal power plants for 10 days. He added, "Thermal power plants hold 21-22 million tonnes of coal, enough for 10 days. Replenishment to be done continuously."

Image: PTI