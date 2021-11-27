Kamal Nath Slams BJP Over NSUI Protest Clash After Student Leader Suffers Injuries

Claiming that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) does not have people's trust anymore, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday reached out to NSUI (National Students Union of India) State Secretary who was admitted to hospital after violent clashes broke on during Thursday protest. Speaking to the media persons, Kamal Nath said that police had beaten up his 'partner'. On November 25, NSUI had launched an agitation near Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan's residence in Bhopal against NEP, inflation, rising unemployment and other issues.

"I had come to see my partner who was beaten up by the police yesterday. Now BJP is left with police, administration and money only. Public trust is not lost, every section is troubled," added the former MP CM.

NSUI Protest- What had happened?

According to the ground information, the police had asked the agitators to end the protest as a result of which protesters indulged in alleged stone-pelting on security forces. In retaliation, police had to use lathi-charge and water cannons to bring the law and order situation under control around the sensitive location of the Chief Minister's residence. This further turned into a violent clash between demonstrators and police with the former trying to climb the barricades and other such acts.

As the protest turned violent, police were also seen assisting those who were injured to the ambulance. Few of the protesters were also detained by the police and speaking from the police vehicle, one of the demonstrators who was also a Congress leader asserted, "it is clear that if you ask for employment you will get lathi-charge, jobless over here are beaten".

Several students from the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had reached Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence in Bhopal from various parts of the state. The situation was soon brought under control however security was beefed up. The Madhya Pradesh government is set to adopt the National Education Policy announced by the Centre last year. The new education policy focuses on the use of the mother tongue as the instruction medium, however, not mandating the use of a particular language on anyone. Home language or local language will be used preferably till Grade 8 as mother tongue lets students understand complex concepts easily.