Kamal Nath Taunts BJP Over Cabinet Expansion In MP, Claims 'honest Leaders Ignored'

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath lashed out at the BJP after the cabinet expansion in the state on Tuesday. He contended that the portfolios had not been distributed among the ministers because of an internal rift in BJP. Alleging that BJP had toppled the stable government of the Congress party using unfair means, he cast doubts on the future of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government. Taking a further dig at the government, he claimed that experienced and honest BJP leaders who had worked at the ground level had been left out of the Cabinet while the ones who fled at the time of crisis had been made ministers.

कोरोना महामारी के संकट के इस दौर में आज मंत्रिमंडल गठन से भाजपा ने प्रदेश की 7.5 करोड़ जनता के साथ मज़ाक़ किया है।

एक माह बाद मंत्रिमंडल का गठन वो भी सिर्फ़ 5 मंत्री , कोई विभाग का बँटवारा नहीं ?

इसी से समझा जा सकता है कि भाजपा ने कितना अंतर्द्वंद चल रहा है , कितना आंतरिक संघर्ष चल रहा है।

प्रलोभन का खेल खेलकर इन्होंने कांग्रेस की स्थिर सरकार तो गिरा दी , अपनी सरकार बना ली लेकिन यह सरकार ये चलाएँगे कैसे ? कितने दिन चलायेंगे ? आगे-आगे देखिये ?

इस मंत्रिमंडल के गठन से ही इनके संघर्ष की वास्तविकता सामने आ चुकी है।

आज के मंत्रिमंडल गठन में ही भाजपा के कई ज़मीनी संघर्ष करने वाले अनुभवी , ईमानदार , योग्य , संकट के इस दौर में जिनके अनुभव की आज आवश्यकता थी , वो सब नदारद और जो संकट में भाग खड़े हुए वो अंदर।

5 ministers sworn in

Earlier in the day, Governor Lalji Tandon administered the oath of office and secrecy to Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Govind Singh Rajput, and Tulsi Silawat in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. Rajput and Silawat were among the 22 MLAs who deserted the Congress and switched over to BJP. Incidentally, Silawat served as the Health Minister in the Kamal Nath-led government. According to Chouhan, the Cabinet would be expanded further after the end of the nationwide lockdown. Currently, Madhya Pradesh has 1540 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 127 persons have recovered while 76 casualties have been reported.

Kamal Nath resigns as CM

The political turmoil in MP was sparked off by Jyotiraditya Scindia's sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10. This was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers and departing for Bengaluru. The Governor directed the Speaker to conduct a floor test on March 16, the first day of the budget session. However, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly till March 26 in view of the novel coronavirus crisis without conducting the floor test.

Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened on March 20 for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands. Most importantly, the rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session. As the resignation of all rebel MLAs was accepted by the Speaker, the Congress government was reduced to a minority. Subsequently, Kamal Nath stepped down as the CM.

