Kamal Nath To Lead Congress In 2023 MP Polls, LoP Resignation By Will; No Rift Post Change

There is no factionalism in Congress amid Kamal Nath's resignation as the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh, his media coordinator Narendra Saluja told Republic TV on Thursday. Earlier, Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal confirmed that party president Sonia Gandhi had accepted his resignation and approved Dr. Govind Singh as his replacement. Making it clear that Nath had resigned of his own will, Saluja revealed that the former MP CM wanted to leave one of the posts for a long time.

While Nath was appointed as the MP Congress chief in 2018 ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, he took over as the Leader of Opposition two years later. Sources had revealed that many leaders in the state unit were miffed over the fact that he kept the posts of Leader of Opposition and the state Congress president with him despite his inability to save the government. According to Saluja, Congress will fight the 2023 Assembly election in MP under the leadership of Nath.

Kamal Nath's media coordinator Narendra Saluja remarked, "When he was the CM also, he said that he wants to leave one post. No leader in the party put forth a demand before the national leadership in this regard. Kamal Nath wanted to leave one post as he could not do justice to both posts. He told this to the high command two months ago. He has himself tendered his resignation. There is no opposition nor factionalism in the party. Dr. Govind Singh became the Leader of Opposition on his advice and consent."

"The 2023 election will be fought under the leadership of Kamal Nath. All leaders have said this in unison. Govind Singh has himself said that Kamal Nath made me the Leader of Opposition," he added.

Fall of Congress government and loss in by-elections

A 9-term Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath made a foray into state politics after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17, 2018. However, his government plunged into crisis in 2020 after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10, 2020, followed by 22 MP Congress MLAs putting in their papers. As the Congress party was short of a majority, Nath announced his resignation on March 20, 2020. Subsequently, Chouhan took oath as the MP CM for the fourth time.

After the Cabinet expansion in July 2020, 14 of the 22 MLAs who had resigned from Congress became a part of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet. In November 2020, Nath's bid to return as the CM suffered a setback after Congress could win only 9 out of the 28 seats which went to the bypolls. As BJP secured a simple majority of its own after winning 19 seats, the MP government's stability is guaranteed.