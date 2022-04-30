Kamal Nath Wades Into Loudspeaker Debate; Says 'take Action If Used For Provocation'

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath commented on the loudspeaker controversy on Saturday and said they should not be misused for 'provocation.'

Appearing to support the ban on the use of loudspeakers at religious sites, the Congress leader said, "Loudspeakers is a private matter, it should not be made a public issue because peoples' sentiments are attached to it. But if loudspeakers are used with the intention of provoking, then action must be taken."

He was speaking to the media at Ravindra Bhavan during a party program. Nath said he agrees that loudspeakers should not be misused.

The use of loudspeakers at religious places has become a hot-button issue after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray earlier this month demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which Hanuman Chalisa would be played at a higher volume outside such religious establishments, he said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had on Monday said that there was no provision for the state government to either install or remove loudspeakers. He had made the statement after an all-party meeting on the issue. The minister also asked the Centre to formulate guidelines since the order on loudspeakers had been given by the Supreme Court. The BJP had boycotted the all-party meeting, which was also not attended by Raj Thackeray.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that nearly 11,000 thousand loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of 35,221 speakers was lowered in recent days.

Raj Thackeray to meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath on June 4

Republic TV has learned that MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to meet during the former's visit to the state on June 4 and 5.

Raj Thackeray will arrive in Lucknow on June 4 and will have a one-on-one meeting with CM Yogi, sources said. On June 5, which also happens to be Yogi Adityanath's birthday, the two leaders will visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya. According to sources, this meeting has also fuelled speculations that the BJP-MNS alliance might be on cards as a meeting was held on April 21 in Nagpur. Earlier, the MNS chief also lauded CM Yogi's move of removing illegal loudspeakers from religious places.