Kamal Nath Won't Apologise For 'item' Jibe Despite Rahul Gandhi's Rebuke; Brazens It Out

On Tuesday, Congress leader Kamal Nath refused to apologise for using a sexist 'item' reference for Bharatiya Janata Party leader Imarti Devi. Nath's refusal came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned him and stated that he did not like the language used by the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

Stating that his intention was not to insult anyone, Kamal Nath added that he has already clarified the context, adding that he has already expressed regret.

"It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement. Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," said Former MP CM Kamal Nath

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi broke silence on Kamal Nath's 'item' remark and said that the women were our pride, and that they cannot be disrespected.

Reacting to Kamal Nath's statement, Rahul Gandhi said, "I think one cannot treat women with disrespect. Kamal Nath ji is is from my party, but personally i don't like the language he uses. Our women are our pride. I don't appreciate this kind of language's for women," he said.

READ: 'Kamal Nath committing crime by defending himself': MP CM Shivraj Chouhan on 'item' sexism

However, Kamal Nath had earlier expressed regret over it and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful. He claimed the word item is used in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but the BJP tried to "mislead" by making it an issue to divert people's attention while sensing defeat in the November 3 state bypolls.

"I did not say anything disrespectful. I respect women. If anyone thinks this is disrespectful, then I regret it," Kamal Nath told reporters on Monday night.

READ: 'Kamal Nath committing crime by defending himself': MP CM Shivraj Chouhan on 'item' sexism

READ: Rahul Gandhi slams Kamal Nath for sexist 'item' jibe at Imarti Devi: 'Don't appreciate it'

Kamal Nath calls Imarti Devi 'item'

On Sunday, Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item', while addressing a rally in Dabra. Backing the Congress candidate - Suresh Raje, he contrasted Raje's 'simple' nature to Imarti Devi's 'flipping' to BJP. He jokingly told the people, 'you should have warned me of her nature'. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Singh stirred another controversy, calling Imarti Devi as 'Jalebi Devi' - referring to the famous sweetmeat.

"Our candidate Suresh Raje is simple. He is not like that (Imarti Devi). You know her better, you should have warned me. What an item she was. So vote for Suresh Raje to keep Chambal & Gwalior futures secure," he said. Raje faces Imarti Devi for the constituency seat in Dabra.

READ: Kamal Nath expresses regret over jibe at MP minister

READ: Kamal Nath says 'I regret comment if it hurt sentiments', EC seeks report on 'item' jibe