'Kamal Nath's Conspiracies Will End Congress': AICC's Manak Agarwal Slams Expulsion Order

AICC member and senior Congress leader Manak Agarwal faced serious consequences for his statement against former Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia after the MPCC's Discipline Committee expelled him for 6 years over his remarks. Calling the suspension 'a conspiracy against him by senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath', Manak Agarwal accused him of 'destroying Congress.' He also highlighted that an AICC member could not be expelled by the MPCC disciplinary committee.

"I am an AICC member, how can you just suspend me? I still stand by my comment. Rahul Ji himself said in Kerala when Kamal Nath Ji had passed a statement against a minister, that he should withdraw it. On that I said, he should apologize," clarified Manak Agarwal. "Babulal Chaurasia is a supporter of Godse, he should not be kept in Congress. Secondly, what he said on the Godse matter is wrong, he is a supporter of Godse, the State Congress Committee has no right to expel me, I have not given any such statements," he added.

"This conspiracy being unleashed by Kamal Nath will end the Congress party. I just reminded Kamal Nath ji of his traditions. Kamal Nath should have thought, that he has no authority to do this, it is the AICC's right. No one has the courage to act against an AICC member," said the Congress leader. READ | 'Godse-follower joined Congress to amend mistakes', Kamal Nath says 'Shivraj can do too'

Babulal Chaurasia's induction causes massive row

Days after former Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia joined the Congress party, senior party leader Manak Agarwal had slammed Chaurasia, asking him whether he was with Mahatma Gandhi or his assassin Nathuram Godse. Lashing out at Kamal Nath, the senior Congress leader said that Nath's inclination towards BJP has been visible for the last few days. "He always runs opposite with party's ideology," said Agarwal.

Kamal Nath's decision to induct Chaurasia had drawn criticism from his own party leaders who had accused him of going against 'Congress' ideology,' with the BJP taking a dig at Congress and terming it as a "Godsewadi party".

Former Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia, who is also the Councilor of ward 44 of Gwalior, is expected to get a ticket to contest in the upcoming civic polls in the state.