Kamal Nath's 'Indian Corona' Video Stirs Massive Row; BJP Decries Attempt To Malign Nation

In another shocking statement, former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath claimed that the world was describing COVID-19 as "Indian Corona" amid the second wave. On Saturday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra released an undated video in which the senior Congress leader is heard mocking the theory about COVID-19 originating from China. Referring to the surge in novel coronavirus cases in India, he alleged that UK PM Boris Johnson had banned flights to India owing to the scare of the "Indian corona".

Kamal Nath is heard saying in the video, "We would say China, Chinese Corona, Chinese Corona. If you remember, when it started in January 2020, they would say this Corona is from China, it was made in a laboratory and it came from a particular city. Where have we reached today? Today, the world calls it Indian corona. You have seen that the British PM said that cancel all flights as we are scared of Indian Corona. They have banned the entry of students and the people working there owing to the fear that they will bring Indian corona. India is recognized in the world today because of this. Forget my country is great, now India has become COVID. You cannot fool anyone by suppressing this."

Going a step further, Nath claimed that the 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' slogan has become redundant as India is now known only because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hitting out at the ex-MP CM, Patra asserted that leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party take pleasure in maligning the country. Moreover, he attributed this to the fact that Congress had signed an MoU with the Communist Party of China on August 7, 2008.

"Kamal Nath has said this in the context of media reports which are coming to the fore everyday. Earlier, the countries in the world would say 'Chinese Corona'.COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire in India due to the negligence and incompetence of the government. The countries are continuously putting curbs on Indian citizens, preventing them entry and putting curbs on students. Media reports are saying that many countries are now terming it as 'Indian Corona'," Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Narendra Saluja spoke exclusively to Republic TV on the controversial video.

Centre rejects 'Indian variant' claim

At present, there are 29,23,400 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 2,30,70,365 patients have been discharged and 2,95,525 deaths have been reported. It is pertinent to note that the Centre has already rejected the terminology of 'Indian variant' appearing in certain media reports. It maintained that the WHO had merely classified the B.1.617 variant of the novel coronavirus, first identified in India, as a variant of global concern.

Later, WHO South-East Asia too confirmed that 'WHO does not identify viruses with names of countries they are first reported from'. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued a directive to all social media platforms to remove all content referring or implying to the 'Indian variant' immediately. A day earlier, another video featuring Nath surfaced where he urged Congress workers to 'set fire' in order for the farmers to 'get justice'.