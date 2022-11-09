Kamal Nath's Presence At Sikh Event In Indore Opposed; Anger Erupts Over 1984 Sikh Riots

A massive row has erupted over former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's presence at a Guru Nanak Jayanti celebration that took place at Khalsa College in Indore. A ragi Manpreet Singh Kanpuri lashed out at the event organisers for inviting and honouring the Congress leader, alleging his role in the 1984 Sikh riots.

In the video which has gone viral on social media, furious Kanpuri stated that it is deplorable that a person who allegedly brutally killed Sikhs, is being honoured at the event. He even went on to pledge that he will never return to Indore.

Expressing his displeasure he added that this pious event of Guru Nanak Sahib has been made a political program. Kanpuri also criticized the Sikh people present at the event for not opposing Kamal Nath's presence and raised questions about their conscience and principles. "This shouldn't have happened till we are alive. You will suffer again, as you do not understand the matter", he added.

#BREAKING | Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's presence at a Sikh event sparks row, anger erupts over his alleged role in 1984 riots. Tune in here - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/dbjEac1udq — Republic (@republic) November 9, 2022

BJP backs Manpreet Singh Kanpuri's protest

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa extended his support to Manpreet Singh Kanpuri's objection on Kamal Nath's presence at the event. He tweeted, "I support Bhai Manpreet Singh Ji Kanpuri's protest against paying respect to Congress leader Kamal Nath at Gurdwara Sahib in Indore today. Manpreet Singh Ji strongly objected to the Siropa being given to the killers of Sikhs in Gurdwara Sahib. Sangat appreciates Bhai Manpreet Ji's sentiments".

मैं भाई मनप्रीत सिंह जी कानपुरी द्वारा आज इंदौर गुरुद्वारा साहिब में कांग्रेसी नेता कमलनाथ को सम्मान दिये जाने के विरोध का समर्थन करता हूँ। सिखों के क़ातिलों को गुरुद्वारा साहिब में सिरोपा देने पर मनप्रीत सिंह जी ने कड़ी आपत्ति जतायी



संगत भाई मनप्रीत जी की भावनाओं की कदर करती है pic.twitter.com/HVZHxgWosL — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 8, 2022

Notably, violence erupted in Delhi and other parts of the country after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. Over 3,000 Sikhs were killed across India, mostly in the national capital.