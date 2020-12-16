Kamla Nehru Trust Property In UP's Raebareli Bulldozed For Illegalities, Over 100 Arrested

The Uttar Pradesh government demolished a property run by the Kamla Nehru trust in Raebareli over alleged illegalities. The case had come to light over financial irregularities and misuse of land in the past. Over a 100 people have been arrested for flouting the high court order and getting into an altercation with the police.

Kamala Nehru Trust property demolished

The Kamla Nehru Trust had been created forty years ago with the aim to create an educational society, schools and hospitals. However, nothing was done on that front and people took control of it in unauthorized ways and performed illegal activities. Over 300 families had been living at the property in an illegal manner. The court had ordered that the place be vacated, but they refused.

For six months, the district administration were working towards vacating the property. On Tuesday night, they finally got the families vacated by running the bulldozer on the property.

Over 100 people have been arrested in the case as well, with some of them coming to blows with police officials. The legislator Aditi Singh had named big names of Congress party while raising the illegalities in the case.

